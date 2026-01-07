Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8646; (P) 0.8655; (R1) 0.8666; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains mildly on the downside. Fall from 0.8863 should target 0.8631 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 0.8221 to 0.8663 at 0.8618). Decisive break there will carry larger bearish implications. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.8720 support turned resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.8221 medium term bottom is still seen as a corrective move. Upside should be limited by 61.8% retracement of 0.9267 to 0.8221 at 0.8867. Sustained trading below 55 W EMA (now at 0.8617) should confirm that this corrective bounce has completed. However, decisive break of 0.8867 will suggest that EUR/GBP is already reversing whole decline from 0.9267 (2022 high). That should pave the way back to 0.9267.