Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8611; (P) 0.8635; (R1) 0.8649; More…

EUR/GBP’s fall from 0.8788 is still in progress and intraday bias stays on the downside. Firm break of 0.8611 will resume the whole decline from 0.8863, and target 100% projection of 0.8863 to 0.8611 from 0.8788 at 0.8536. On the upside, above 0.8659 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, current development revived the case that whole rise from 0.8221 (2024 low) has completed at 0.8863, after rejection by 61.8% retracement of 0.9267 (2022 high) to 0.8221 at 0.8867. Sustained trading below 38.2% retracement of 0.8821 to 0.8863 at 0.8618 will confirm this case, and bring deeper fall to 61.8% retracement at 0.8466 at least. For now, medium term outlook is neutral at best as long as 0.8863 resistance holds.