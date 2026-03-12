Thu, Mar 12, 2026 11:13 GMT
More
    HomeTechnical OutlookEURGBP OutlookEUR/GBP Daily Outlook

    EUR/GBP Daily Outlook

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8611; (P) 0.8635; (R1) 0.8649; More…

    EUR/GBP’s fall from 0.8788 is still in progress and intraday bias stays on the downside. Firm break of 0.8611 will resume the whole decline from 0.8863, and target 100% projection of 0.8863 to 0.8611 from 0.8788 at 0.8536. On the upside, above 0.8659 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

    In the bigger picture, current development revived the case that whole rise from 0.8221 (2024 low) has completed at 0.8863, after rejection by 61.8% retracement of 0.9267 (2022 high) to 0.8221 at 0.8867. Sustained trading below 38.2% retracement of 0.8821 to 0.8863 at 0.8618 will confirm this case, and bring deeper fall to 61.8% retracement at 0.8466 at least. For now, medium term outlook is neutral at best as long as 0.8863 resistance holds.

    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    ActionForex
    ActionForex
    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.