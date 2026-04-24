Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8659; (P) 0.8670; (R1) 0.8686; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP is turned neutral first with current recovery. But further fall is expected as long as 0.8718 resistance holds. Below 0.8652 will extend the decline from 0.8740 to retest 0.8610 low. However, break of 0.8718 will resume the rebound from 0.8610 through 0.8740 resistance.

In the bigger picture, strong support was seen again from 38.2% retracement of 0.8821 to 0.8863 at 0.8618. Break of 0.8788 resistance will argue that larger rise from 0.8221 might be ready to resume through 0.8863 (2025 high). Nevertheless, sustained trading below 0.8618 should confirm bearish reversal, and bring deeper fall to 61.8% retracement at 0.8466 at least.