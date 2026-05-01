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EUR/GBP Daily Outlook

ActionForex
By ActionForex

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8608; (P) 0.8639; (R1) 0.8656; More…

EUR/GBP’s fall from 0.8740 resumed and accelerated after breaking through 0.8652. Intraday bias is back on the downside fro 0.8610 key support. Decisive break there will carry larger bearish implications and pave the way to 0.8466 fibonacci level next. On the upside, above 0.8652 support turned resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, focus is back on 38.2% retracement of 0.8821 to 0.8863 at 0.8618. Sustained break there will confirm that whole rise from 0.8221 has completed at 0.8863. Deeper decline should then be seen to 61.8% retracement at 0.8466 at least. For now, risk will stay mildly on the downside as long as 55 D EMA (now at 0.8682) holds, in case of recovery.

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ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

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