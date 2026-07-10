Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains on the downside for 61.8% retracement of 0.8221 to 0.8863 at 0.8466. Downside could be contained there considering loss of momentum as seen in 4H MACD. On the upside, above 0.8539 resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again. But recovery should be limited by 0.8601 support turned resistance to bring another fall.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that rise from 0.8221 (2024 low) has completed at 0.8863, just ahead of 38.2% retracement of 0.8221 (2024 low) to 0.8863 (2025 high) at 0.8618. Deeper fall would be seen back to 0.8201 (2022 low). For now, outlook will be neutral at best as long as 0.8863 hold.