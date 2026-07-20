Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neutral and more consolidations could be seen above 0.8453. Upside of recovery should be limited below 0.8615 support. Break of 0.8453, and sustained trading below 61.8% retracement of 0.8221 to 0.8863 at 0.8466, will extend the decline from 0.8863 to retest 0.8221 low.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that rise from 0.8221 (2024 low) has completed at 0.8863, just ahead of 38.2% retracement of 0.9267 (2025 high) to 0.8221 at 0.8867. Deeper fall would be seen back to 0.8221. For now, outlook will be neutral at best as long as 0.8863 hold.