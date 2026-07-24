Breach of 0.8543 resistance suggests that a short term bottom was already formed at 0.8453, after hitting 61.8% retracement of 0.8221 to 0.8863 at 0.8466. Intraday bias is back on the upside for stronger rebound to 55 D EMA (now at 0.8589) and possibly above. But strong resistance should be seen from 0.8610 to limit upside. On the downside, below 0.8513 minor support will bring retest of 0.8453 low instead.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that rise from 0.8221 (2024 low) has completed at 0.8863, just ahead of 38.2% retracement of 0.9267 (2025 high) to 0.8221 at 0.8867. Deeper fall would be seen back to 0.8221. For now, outlook will be neutral at best as long as 0.8610 support turned resistance hold.