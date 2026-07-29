Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains mildly on the upside, as rebound from 0.8453 is in progress for (now at 0.8586). But strong resistance should be seen from 0.8610 to limit upside. On the downside, below 0.8528 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 0.8453 low.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.8221 (2024 low) should have completed at 0.8863, just ahead of 38.2% retracement of 0.9267 (2025 high) to 0.8221 at 0.8867. Deeper fall would be seen back to 0.8221. For now, outlook will be neutral at best as long as 0.8610 support turned resistance hold.