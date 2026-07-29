HomeTechnical OutlookEURGBP OutlookEUR/GBP Daily Outlook

EUR/GBP Daily Outlook

ActionForex
By ActionForex

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains mildly on the upside, as rebound from 0.8453 is in progress for (now at 0.8586). But strong resistance should be seen from 0.8610 to limit upside. On the downside, below 0.8528 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 0.8453 low.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.8221 (2024 low) should have completed at 0.8863, just ahead of 38.2% retracement of 0.9267 (2025 high) to 0.8221 at 0.8867. Deeper fall would be seen back to 0.8221. For now, outlook will be neutral at best as long as 0.8610 support turned resistance hold.

Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
ActionForex
ActionForex
ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

Latest Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading