Daily Pivots: (S1) 117.48; (P) 118.48; (R1) 120.16; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral first. On the downside, decisive break of 115.86 low will confirm resumption of larger down trend from 137.49. Nevertheless, break of 121.39 resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 122.87 resistance.

In the bigger picture, outlook remains bearish as the cross is staying well inside falling channel established since 137.49 (2018 high). It was also rejected by 55 week EMA. Break of 115.86 will extend the down trend from 137.49 (2018 high) to 109.48 (2016 low) next.