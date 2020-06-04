Daily Pivots: (S1) 121.54; (P) 122.08; (R1) 122.90; More…..

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains on the upside at this point. Current rise from 114.42 should target 122.87 key resistance. On the downside, break of 121.24 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first, before staging another rally.

In the bigger picture, the case of bullish trend reversal is starting to build up as rise from 114.42 is accelerating. Sustained trading below the channel resistance (now at 121.07), will argue that whole down trend from 137.49 (2018 high) has completed at 114.42. Further break of 122.87 resistance will confirm and turn outlook bullish.