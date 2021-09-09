<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 130.10; (P) 130.40; (R1) 130.62; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral for consolidation below 130.73 temporary top. Further rise is expected as long as 129.75 minor support holds. Corrective fall from 134.11 could have completed at 127.91 already. On the upside, break of 130.73 will resume the rebound from 127.91 to 132.68 resistance next. However, break of 129.75 will dampen this bullish view and bring retest of 127.91 low instead.

In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 is seen as a medium term rising leg inside a long term sideway pattern. As long as 127.07 resistance turned support holds, further rise is still expected to retest 137.49 (2018 high). However, firm break of 127.07 will argue that the medium term trend has reversed, deeper fall would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 114.42 to 134.11 at 121.94.