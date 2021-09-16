<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 129.01; (P) 129.28; (R1) 129.50; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains on the downside, as fall from 130.73 is in progress for retesting 127.91 low. Firm break there will resume whole fall from 134.11 to 127.07 key resistance turned support. On the upside, above 129.63 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 130.73 instead.

In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 is seen as a medium term rising leg inside a long term sideway pattern. As long as 127.07 resistance turned support holds, further rise is still expected to retest 137.49 (2018 high). However, firm break of 127.07 will argue that the medium term trend has reversed, deeper fall would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 114.42 to 134.11 at 121.94.