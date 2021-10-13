Wed, Oct 13, 2021 @ 11:22 GMT
HomeTechnical OutlookEURJPY OutlookEUR/JPY Daily Outlook

EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 130.74; (P) 131.01; (R1) 131.27; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY stays on the upside for the moment. As noted before, corrective pattern from 134.11 could have already completed at 127.91. Further rise should be seen to retest 134.11 high. On the downside, below 130.29 minor support will dampen the bullish case and turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 is seen as a medium term rising leg inside a long term sideway pattern. As long as 127.07 resistance turned support holds, further rise is still expected to retest 137.49 (2018 high). However, firm break of 127.07 will argue that the medium term trend has reversed, deeper fall would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 114.42 to 134.11 at 121.94.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Best Forex Scalping Method

Gann Swing Charts

Scalping: How to Opportunistically Trade the FX Market

Risk and Reward

What Separates Beginners from Professionals in Forex Trading?

Forex Algorithmic Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.