Daily Pivots: (S1) 136.55; (P) 136.96; (R1) 137.37; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral as consolidation from 139.99 is still extending. Downside of retreat should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 124.37 to 139.99 at 134.02 to bring rebound. On the upside, firm break of 139.99 will resume larger up trend for 144.06 medium term projection level.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress. Such rise is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 109.30 (2016 low). Next target will be 100% projection of 114.42 to 134.11 from 124.37 at 144.06. In any case, outlook will now remain bullish as long as 124.37 support holds, in case of deep pull back.