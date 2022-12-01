<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 142.96; (P) 143.91; (R1) 144.64; More….

EUR/JPY’s choppy decline from 148.48 resumed by breaking through 142.54 support. Intraday bias is back on the downside. Deeper fall would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 133.38 to 148.38 at 139.11. For now, further decline will remain in favor as long as 144.83 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, there is no clear sign of medium term topping yet. Up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) could still resume through 148.38 to 149.76 (2014 high). However, break of 137.32 support argue that a medium term correction has already started to correct the whole up trend from 114.42.