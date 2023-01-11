<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 141.34; (P) 141.70; (R1) 142.29; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral at this point. On the downside, below 140.15 minor support will turn bias back to the downside 137.37 low. break there will resume the decline from 148.38 to 135.40 fibonacci level. However, considering bullish convergence condition in 4 hour MACD, break of 142.92 will argue that the correction from 148.38 might have completed. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 146.71 resistance.

In the bigger picture, as long as 55 week EMA (now at 138.64) holds, larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is still in progress for 149.76 long term resistance. However, firm break of 55 week EMA will bring deeper fall to 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 148.38 at 135.40. Sustained break there will raise the chance of trend reversal, and target 61.8% retracement at 127.39.