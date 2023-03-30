<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 142.55; (P) 143.33; (R1) 144.87; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains on the upside for the moment. Pull back from 145.55 could have completed at 138.81 already. Further rise would be seen to 145.55 first. Break there will resume the whole rebound from 137.37 and target a test on 148.38 high. On the downside, though, below 142.21 minor support will mix up the outlook again and turn intraday bias neutral.

In the bigger picture, as long as 55 week EMA (now at 139.58) holds, larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is still in progress for 149.76 long term resistance. However, sustained break of 55 week EMA will bring deeper fall to 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 148.38 at 135.40. Decisive break there will raise the chance of trend reversal, and target 61.8% retracement at 127.39.