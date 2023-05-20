EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/JPY’s rebound from 146.12 extended higher last week and the development argues that pull back from 151.60 has completed. Initial bias is mildly on the upside this week for retesting 151.60. Decisive break there will resume larger up trend. On the downside, however, break of 146.12 will resume the fall to 61.8% retracement of 139.05 to 151.60 at 143.84.

In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress. Next target is 61.8% projection of 124.37 to 148.38 from 138.81 at 153.64. Sustained break there will pave the way to 100% projection at 162.82. For now, medium term outlook will remain bullish as long as 139.05 support holds, even in case of deep pull back.

In the long term picture, break of 149.76 (2014 high) argues that whole up trend form 94.11 (2012 low) is resuming. Sustained trading above 149.76 will pave the way to 100% projection of 94.11 to 149.76 from 109.03 at 164.68, which is close to 169.96 (2008 high).