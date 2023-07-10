Mon, Jul 10, 2023 @ 16:27 GMT
HomeTechnical OutlookEURJPY OutlookEUR/JPY Daily Outlook

EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 155.24; (P) 156.08; (R1) 156.78; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains mildly on the downside at this point. Correction from 157.99 short term top should extend to 154.03 support or below. But overall outlook will stay bullish as long as 151.60 resistance turned support holds. Larger rally is still expected to resume through 157.99 after the correction completes. On the upside, above 157.18 minor resistance will bring retest of 157.99 high first.

In the bigger picture, as long as 151.60 resistance turned support holds, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress. On resumption, next target is 100% projection of 124.37 to 148.38 from 138.81 at 162.82. Nevertheless, sustained break of 151.60 will argue that larger correction is already underway.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Identifying Correlations

Moving Averages Explained

Risk/Reward Ratio

Retracement in Forex Trading

What is Bull and Bear in Forex Market

This One Trick Can Change Your Trading Results

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.