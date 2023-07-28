Daily Pivots: (S1) 151.45; (P) 153.84; (R1) 155.50; More….
EUR/JPY’s decline accelerates to as low as 151.39 so far and intraday bias stays on the downside. The break of 153.32 could have completed a double top pattern (157.99, 158.03). Deeper fall is now expected as long as 154.91 minor resistance holds. Next target is 38.2% retracement of 139.05 to 157.99 at 150.77. Sustained break there will target 61.8% retracement at 146.30. On the upside, above 154.91 will turn intraday bias neutral first.
In the bigger picture, as long as 151.60 resistance turned support holds, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress. On resumption, next target is 100% projection of 124.37 to 148.38 from 138.81 at 162.82. Nevertheless, sustained break of 151.60 will argue that larger correction is already underway. Deeper decline would be seen to 55 W EMA (now at 145.19).