Daily Pivots: (S1) 157.30; (P) 157.61; (R1) 157.91; More….

Sideway trading continues in EUR/JPY above 156.57 support and intraday bias remains neutral. Risk stays on the downside with 158.64 resistance intact. On the downside, break of 156.57 support, and sustained trading below 55 D EMA (now at 156.95) will argue that fall from 159.75 is a larger scale correction. Deeper decline would be seen back towards 151.39 support. Nevertheless, above 158.64 would bring retest of 159.75 high instead.

In the bigger picture, as long as 151.39 support holds, rise from 114.42 is still expected to continue. Next target is 100% projection of 124.37 to 148.38 from 139.05 at 163.06. Sustained break there will pave the way to retest long term resistance at 169.96.