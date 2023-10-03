Daily Pivots: (S1) 156.53; (P) 157.50; (R1) 158.01; More….
Range trading continues in EUR/JPY and intraday bias remains neutral. Deeper decline will remain in favor as long as 158.64 resistance holds. On the downside, break of 156.57 support, and sustained trading below 55 D EMA (now at 157.02) will argue that fall from 159.75 is a larger scale correction. Deeper decline would be seen back towards 151.39 support. Nevertheless, above 158.64 would bring retest of 159.75 high instead.
In the bigger picture, as long as 151.39 support holds, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is still expected to continue. Next target is 100% projection of 124.37 to 148.38 from 139.05 at 163.06. Sustained break there will pave the way to retest long term resistance at 169.96.