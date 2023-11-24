<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 162.63; (P) 162.91; (R1) 163.38; More….

With 162.08 minor support intact, EUR/JPY’s rebound from 161.22 could extend further to retest 164.29 high. Firm break there will resume larger up trend. On the downside, however, break of 162.08 will turn bias back to the downside, to resume the fall from 164.29 through 161.22 towards 159.75 resistance turned support.

In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress. Next target is 169.96 (2008 high). On the downside, break of 159.75 resistance turned support is needed to be the first sign of medium term topping. Otherwise, outlook will remain bullish even in case of deep pullback.