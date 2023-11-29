<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 161.72; (P) 162.35; (R1) 162.78; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains on the downside at this point. Corrective fall from 164.29 is in progress and deeper decline should be seen to 100% projection of 164.29 tot 161.22 from 163.77 at 160.63 and possibly below. But strong support should be seen from 159.75 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Nevertheless, for now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 163.70 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress. Next target is 169.96 (2008 high). On the downside, break of 159.75 resistance turned support is needed to be the first sign of medium term topping. Otherwise, outlook will remain bullish even in case of deep pullback.