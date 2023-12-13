<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 156.57; (P) 156.95; (R1) 157.41; More..

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral for the moment. While rebound from 153.15 could extend higher, upside should be limited below 158.36 minor resistance to bring another fall. On the downside, below 155.98 will turn bias to the downside for retesting 153.15.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 164.29 medium term top are tentatively seen as a correction to rise from 139.05 for now. As long as 148.48 resistance turned support holds (2022 high), larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) could still resume through 164.29 at a later stage.