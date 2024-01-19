Daily Pivots: (S1) 160.73; (P) 161.06; (R1) 161.47; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains on the upside for the moment. Current rise from 153.15 is in progress for 161.8% projection of 153.15 to 158.55 from 155.06 at 163.79, which is close to 164.29 high. On the downside, below 160.03 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But further rally is expected as long as 158.55 resistance turned support holds.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 164.29 medium term top are tentatively seen as a correction to rise from 139.05 for now. As long as 148.48 resistance turned support holds (2022 high), larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) could still resume through 164.29 at a later stage.