Daily Pivots: (S1) 160.41; (P) 161.06; (R1) 161.70; More

EUR/JPY’s consolidation from 161.84 is still in progress and intraday bias remains neutral. Further rally is expected as long as 158.55 resistance turned support holds. On the upside, break of 161.84 will resume whole rally from 153.15 to 161.8% projection of 153.15 to 158.55 from 155.06 at 163.79, which is close to 164.29 high.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 164.29 medium term top are seen as a correction to rise from 139.05 only. As long as 148.48 resistance turned support holds (2022 high), larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is expected to resume through 164.29 at a later stage.

