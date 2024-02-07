Daily Pivots: (S1) 158.76; (P) 159.32; (R1) 159.66; More…

No change in EUR/JPY’s outlook and intraday bias remains neutral. On the upside, decisive break of 160.25 resistance will indicate that rise from 153.15 is ready to resume, and turn bias back to the upside for 161.84 first. Nevertheless, break of 158.06 will now suggest that the rise from 153.15 has completed and turn bias back to the downside.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 164.29 medium term top are seen as a correction to rise from 139.05 only. As long as 148.38 resistance turned support holds (2022 high), larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is expected to resume through 164.29 at a later stage.