Daily Pivots: (S1) 162.79; (P) 163.15; (R1) 163.77; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY stays neutral first. Corrective pattern from 163.70 could extend further. Break of 161.67 minor support should push the cross through channel support (now at 161.35) to 38.2% retracement of 153.15 to 163.70 at 159.66. Nevertheless, firm break of 163.70 will resume whole rally from 153.15 to retest 164.29 high.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 164.29 medium term top are seen as a correction to rise from 139.05 only. As long as 148.38 resistance turned support holds (2022 high), larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is expected to resume through 164.29 at a later stage. Next target would be 169.96 (2008 high).