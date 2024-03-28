Daily Pivots: (S1) 163.32; (P) 163.87; (R1) 164.30; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral for the moment. Strong support is still expected from 55 4H EMA (now at 163.58) to bring rebound. On the upside, break of 165.33 will resume larger up trend to 61.8% projection of 153.15 to 163.70 from 160.20 at 166.71. However, sustained break of 55 4H EMA will turn bias to the downside for deeper fall to 160.20 support instead.

In the bigger picture, current rally is part of the up trend from 114.42 (2020 low), which is still in progress. Next target is 169.96 (2008 high). Break of 160.20 support is needed to be the first sign of medium term topping. Otherwise, outlook will stay bullish in case of retreat.