Daily Pivots: (S1) 164.42; (P) 164.67; (R1) 165.14; More…

Range trading continues in EUR/JPY and intraday bias remains neutral. More consolidations could be seen below 165.33.On the upside, firm break of 165.33 will resume larger up trend towards 169.96 key resistance next. On the downside, though, break of 162.59 will turn bias to the downside for 160.20 support next.

In the bigger picture, current rally is part of the up trend from 114.42 (2020 low), which is still in progress. Next target is 169.96 (2008 high). Break of 160.20 support is needed to be the first sign of medium term topping. Otherwise, outlook will stay bullish in case of retreat.