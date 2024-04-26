Daily Pivots: (S1) 166.28; (P) 166.68; (R1) 167.42; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains on the upside as recent up trend continues. Next target is 168.72 projection level. On the downside, below 166.66 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another rally.

In the bigger picture, current rally is part of the up trend from 114.42 (2020 low), which is still in progress. Next target is 61.8% projection of 139.05 to 164.29 from 153.15 at 168.72, or even further to 169.96 (2008 high). Break of 162.26 support is needed to be the first sign of medium term topping. Otherwise, outlook will stay bullish in case of retreat.