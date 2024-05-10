Daily Pivots: (S1) 167.00; (P) 167.38; (R1) 168.01; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY stays on the upside for the moment. Rebound from 164.01 is seen as the second leg of the corrective pattern from 171.58. Further rise would be seen to 168.64 resistance. On the downside, below 165.63 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, a medium top could be formed at 171.58 after brief breach of 169.96 (2008 high). As long as 55 W EMA (now at 157.82) holds, fall from there is seen as correcting the rise from 153.15 only. However, sustained break of 55 W EMA will argue that larger scale correction is underway and target 153.15 support.