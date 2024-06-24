Daily Pivots: (S1) 169.79; (P) 170.36; (R1) 171.38; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains on the upside for the moment. Rise from 164.01 is resuming and should target 61.8% projection of 164.01 to 170.87 from 167.52 at 171.75. On the downside, below 169.31 minor support will dampen this bullish case and turn intraday bias neutral gain first.

In the bigger picture, strong support from 55 D EMA indicates that the long term up trend is still in progress. Decisive break of 171.58 will confirm resumption and target 100% projection of 139.05 to 164.29 from 153.15 at 178.38. For now outlook will stay bullish as long as 164.01 support holds, even in case of deep pullback.