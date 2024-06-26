Daily Pivots: (S1) 170.74; (P) 171.07; (R1) 171.43; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral at this point. Some consolidations could be seen first but further rally will remain in favor as long as 169.31 support hold, for 61.8% projection of 164.01 to 170.87 from 167.52 at 171.75. However, firm break of 169.31 will turn bias back to the downside for 167.52 support instead.

In the bigger picture, strong support from 55 D EMA indicates that the long term up trend is still in progress. Decisive break of 171.58 will confirm resumption and target 100% projection of 139.05 to 164.29 from 153.15 at 178.38. For now outlook will stay bullish as long as 164.01 support holds, even in case of deep pullback.