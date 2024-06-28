Daily Pivots: (S1) 171.60; (P) 171.89; (R1) 172.38; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains on the upside as up trend continues. Next target is 100% projection of 164.01 to 170.87 from 167.52 at 174.38. On the downside, below 171.37 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another rally.

In the bigger picture, strong support from 55 D EMA indicates that the long term up trend is still in progress. Decisive break of 171.58 will confirm resumption and target 100% projection of 139.05 to 164.29 from 153.15 at 178.38. For now outlook will stay bullish as long as 164.01 support holds, even in case of deep pullback.