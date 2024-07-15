Mon, Jul 15, 2024 @ 09:38 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURJPY OutlookEUR/JPY Daily Outlook

EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 171.26; (P) 172.35; (R1) 173.23; More

EUR/JPY’s pull back from 175.41 short term top could extend lower. But downside should be contained by 170.87 and bring rebound, to set the range for consolidations. However, firm break of 170.87 will argue that larger correction is already underway and target 167.52 and possibly below.

In the bigger picture, as long as 170.87 resistance turned support holds, the long term up trend is still expected to continue. Next target is 100% projection of 139.05 to 164.29 from 153.15 at 178.38. However, firm break of 170.87 will bring deeper fall to 167.52 support. Decisive break there will confirm that larger correction in in progress for 153.15/164.29 support zone.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.