EUR/JPY recovered after dipping to 169.98 and intraday bias is turned neutral first. Further fall is in favor as long as 172.91 resistance holds. Sustained trading below 55 D EMA (now at 170.30) will target 38.2% retracement of 153.15 to 175.41 at 166.90, as a correction to whole rise from 153.15. On the upside, though, break of 172.91 resistance will revive near term bullishness and bring retest of 175.41 high.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook will stay bullish as long as 164.29 resistance turned support holds. Long term up trend is still in favor to continue through 175.41 at a later stage. However, firm break of 164.29 will be a strong sign of bearish trend reversal.