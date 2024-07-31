Daily Pivots: (S1) 164.20; (P) 166.08; (R1) 167.06; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY is back on the downside with breach of 164.81 temporary low, as fall from 175.41 resumes. Decisive break of 164.29 support turned resistance will indicate that larger scale correction is underway for 155.91 fibonacci level. On the upside, however, break of 167.93 resistance will mix up the outlook and turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, immediate focus is on 164.29 resistance turned support. Strong rebound from there will retain medium term bullishness for resuming the up trend through 175.41 at a later stage. However, decisive break of 164.29 will indicate that fall from 175.41 is at least correcting the rise from 124.73, with risk of bearish trend reversal. Deeper decline would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 124.37 to 175.41 at 155.91.