Daily Pivots: (S1) 156.78; (P) 157.55; (R1) 159.06; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral for the moment. Further decline is expected as long as 158.71 resistance holds. Decisive break of 154.40 low will resume whole decline from 175.41 to 153.15 support, and possibly further to 152.11 fibonacci level. However, firm break of 158.71 will suggests that choppy fall from 163.86 has completed, and turn bias back to the upside for this resistance, as the third leg of the pattern from 154.40.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 175.41 are seen as correction to rally from 114.42 (2020 low). The range of consolidation should have been set between 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 and 175.41 high. However, decisive break of 152.11 would argue that deeper correction is underway.