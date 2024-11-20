Daily Pivots: (S1) 162.25; (P) 163.12; (R1) 164.75; More….

EUR/JPY’s strong rebound from 161.48 and break of 163.96 minor resistance suggests that pullback from 166.67 has completed. The development also revives near term bullishness. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 166.67 resistance first. Firm break there will resume whole rebound from 154.40.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 175.41 are seen as correction to rally from 114.42 (2020 low). The range of consolidation should have been set between 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 and 175.41 high. However, decisive break of 152.11 would argue that deeper correction is underway.