Daily Pivots: (S1) 163.11; (P) 163.93; (R1) 164.71; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY is turned neutral again with current retreat. On the upside, break of 166.67 resistance will resume the whole rebound from 154.40. However, below 161.48 will extend the fall from 166.67 towards 155.14 support instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 175.41 are seen as correction to rally from 114.42 (2020 low). The range of consolidation should have been set between 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 and 175.41 high. However, decisive break of 152.11 would argue that deeper correction is underway.