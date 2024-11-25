Daily Pivots: (S1) 159.94; (P) 161.21; (R1) 162.53; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains on the downside for the moment. Current development suggests that corrective rebound from 154.40 has completed with three waves up to 166.67. Deeper fall would be seen to 155.14 support next. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 163.19 support turned resistance holds, in case of recovery

In the bigger picture, price actions from 175.41 are seen as correction to rally from 114.42 (2020 low). The range of consolidation should have been set between 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 and 175.41 high. However, decisive break of 152.11 would argue that deeper correction is underway.