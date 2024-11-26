Daily Pivots: (S1) 161.17; (P) 161.64; (R1) 162.30; More….

Further decline is expected in EUR/JPY with 163.19 support turned resistance intact. Corrective rebound from 154.40 could have completed with three waves up to 166.67. Deeper fall would be seen to 155.14 support next. Nevertheless, firm break of 163.19 will bring retest of 166.67 high instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 175.41 are seen as correction to rally from 114.42 (2020 low). The range of consolidation should have been set between 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 and 175.41 high. However, decisive break of 152.11 would argue that deeper correction is underway.