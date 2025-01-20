Daily Pivots: (S1) 159.82; (P) 160.42; (R1) 161.12; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral for the moment. Recovery from 159.74 might extend, but further decline will remain in favor as long as 162.88 resistance holds. On the downside, below 159.74 will target 156.16 support. On the upside, however, break of 162.88 will bring retest of 164.89 instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 175.41 are seen as correction to rally from 114.42 (2020 low). The range of consolidation should have been set between 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 and 175.41 high. However, decisive break of 152.11 would argue that deeper correction is underway.