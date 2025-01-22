Daily Pivots: (S1) 161.30; (P) 161.77; (R1) 162.57; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral as recovery from 159.74 is still capped below 162.88 resistance. Further fall is in favor and break of 159.74 will resume the decline from 164.89 to 156.16 support. On the upside, however, break of 162.88 will bring retest of 164.89 instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 175.41 are seen as correction to rally from 114.42 (2020 low). The range of consolidation should have been set between 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 and 175.41 high. However, decisive break of 152.11 would argue that deeper correction is underway.