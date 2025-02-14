Daily Pivots: (S1) 158.88; (P) 160.04; (R1) 161.07; More…

EUR/JPY retreated after rising to 161.17 and intraday bias is turned neutral first. Overall, sideway pattern from 154.40 is still extending with another upleg. On the upside, above 161.17 will target 164.07 resistance and then 164.89.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 175.41 are seen as correction to rally from 114.42 (2020 low). Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 to contain downside. However, sustained break of 152.11 will bring deeper fall to 100% projection of 175.41 to 154.40 from 166.57 at 145.56, even still as a correction.