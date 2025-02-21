Daily Pivots: (S1) 156.30; (P) 157.15; (R1) 157.98; More…

EUR/JPY recovered ahead of 155.72 support and intraday bias is turned neutral again. Overall outlook is unchanged that consolidation pattern from 154.40 might extend further. Above 185.35 minor resistance will bring stronger rebound to 161.17. Nevertheless, firm break of 155.72 support will be a strong sign that whole fall from 175.41 is resuming. Retest of 154.40 support should be seen next and firm break there should confirm.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 175.41 are seen as correction to rally from 114.42 (2020 low). Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 to contain downside. However, sustained break of 152.11 will bring deeper fall even still as a correction.