Daily Pivots: (S1) 156.09; (P) 156.70; (R1) 157.32; More…

No change in EUR/JPY’s outlook and intraday bias stays neutral. On the downside, firm break of 155.72 will be a strong sign that whole fall from 175.41 is resuming. Retest of 154.40 support should be seen next and firm break there should confirm. However, break of 158.19 resistance will turn bias back to the upside and extend the corrective pattern from 154.40 with another rising leg.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 175.41 are seen as correction to rally from 114.42 (2020 low). Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 to contain downside. However, sustained break of 152.11 will bring deeper fall even still as a correction. Next target will be 100% projection of 175.41 to 154.40 from 166.67 at 145.66.