Daily Pivots: (S1) 160.72; (P) 161.55; (R1) 162.33; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral for the moment. Further rise is in favor as long as 160.73 support holds. Above 164.16 will resume the rally from 154.77 to 164.89 resistance, and then 166.67. However, break of 160.73 will turn bias back to the downside for 158.87 support and below. Overall, sideway consolidation pattern from 154.40 is still extending.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 175.41 are seen as correction to rally from 114.42 (2020 low). Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 to contain downside. However, sustained break of 152.11 will bring deeper fall even still as a correction.